Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 197,400 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

