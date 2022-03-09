Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO Sells 3,517 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $150.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,925 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $13,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

