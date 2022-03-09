Brad W. Buss Purchases 25,000 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) Director Brad W. Buss bought 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,620,000 after buying an additional 1,090,083 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 75,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

