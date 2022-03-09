Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 737,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.33.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.