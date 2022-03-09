LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,502 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in BlackLine by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

