Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 126,300 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,011,000 after buying an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.