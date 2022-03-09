Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Insider Sells $157,749.12 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 158,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

