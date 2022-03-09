Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54.41 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after buying an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 330,946 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after acquiring an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.93 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

