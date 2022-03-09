Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $51,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 171,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GVA shares. StockNews.com cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

