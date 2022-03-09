Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.36 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $53,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Wix.com by 139.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

