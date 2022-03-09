Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $51,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Matson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matson by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $112.39.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Matson’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $247,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

