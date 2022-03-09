EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $139,027.32 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $96.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.80 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

