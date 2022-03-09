Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Sells $119,067.66 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $119,067.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 37,333 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

