Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $70,241.08 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.79.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,172,000 after purchasing an additional 202,449 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
