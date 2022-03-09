$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.67. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

NYSE NPO opened at $96.36 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

