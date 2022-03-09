Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN) Insider Bryant McLarty Purchases 100,000 Shares

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (ASX:SMN – Get Rating) insider Bryant McLarty bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,000.00 ($76,642.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Structural Monitoring Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets structural health monitoring systems in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company offers CVM switch for fatigue testing; CVM NDI structural monitoring systems; and laboratory kits for use in real-time crack detection and monitoring.

