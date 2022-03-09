Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen Purchases 61,106 Shares

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Nerdwallet Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.44.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NRDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

