Keith Hagelin Sells 2,540 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PLOW opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 87.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

