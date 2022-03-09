Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 484.10 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 473.48. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

