Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €177.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €177.00 ($192.39) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($178.26) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($188.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €162.82 ($176.98).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €128.05 ($139.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €106.25 ($115.49) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.15.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

