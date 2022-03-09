Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.64) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.83.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

