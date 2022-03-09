Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

