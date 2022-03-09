Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Nicholas Myers Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of A$57,060.00 ($41,649.64).

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.