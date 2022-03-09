Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Insider Purchases A$49,504.00 in Stock

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN – Get Rating) insider Marie McDonald purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.16 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of A$49,504.00 ($36,134.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

