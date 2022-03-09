Head-To-Head Analysis: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avidbank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.37% N/A N/A Barclays 29.13% 9.28% 0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avidbank and Barclays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barclays 0 7 8 0 2.53

Avidbank presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Barclays.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $60.20 million 2.66 $12.26 million $2.03 12.61 Barclays $30.17 billion 1.15 $9.87 billion $2.08 3.98

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barclays beats Avidbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank (Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K. consumer credit card business, U.K. wealth management business and corporate banking for smaller businesses. The Barclays International division comprises the corporate banking franchise, the investment bank, the U.S. and international cards business and international wealth management. Barclays was founded on July 20, 1896 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

