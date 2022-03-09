W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.70

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 133457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
WTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $841.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.63.
W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
