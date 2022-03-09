W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.70

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 133457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

WTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $841.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after buying an additional 1,450,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 107,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

