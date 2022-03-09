Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/7/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Physicians Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,874,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

