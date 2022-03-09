dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 100 at Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOTD. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on dotdigital Group from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 78.08 ($1.02) on Tuesday. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.87). The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £233.29 million and a PE ratio of 22.34.

In related news, insider Boris Huard acquired 15,295 shares of dotdigital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,412.25 ($11,022.34).

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

