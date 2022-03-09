Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 344.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,497,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 101,935 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.