Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 4,980 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,800 ($102.20) to GBX 4,980 ($65.25) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,119 ($67.07) to GBX 5,099 ($66.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.42) to GBX 4,840 ($63.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,110.82 ($106.27).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,416 ($31.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,415.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,767.09. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 2,120 ($27.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,097 ($106.09). The company has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.