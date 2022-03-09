Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after acquiring an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

