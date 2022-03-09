Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,162 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 323,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 49.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

