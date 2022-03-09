Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after acquiring an additional 712,369 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

