Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 8,957 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TowneBank by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TowneBank Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.