Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

