161,129 Shares in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 161,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 199.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

