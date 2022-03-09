UBS Group AG Buys 198,187 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,187 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 410,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,297,000 after purchasing an additional 575,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 288,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 778,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

