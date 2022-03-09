UBS Group AG Sells 35,067 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,067 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

