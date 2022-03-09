UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $120.33 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

