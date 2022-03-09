Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.70

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 3138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,151,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after acquiring an additional 191,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

