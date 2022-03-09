Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 144673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48.
About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
