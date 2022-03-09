Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 144673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 651.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,392 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $4,690,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

