Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

