Short Interest in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declines By 15.6%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NWSA stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.33. News has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

