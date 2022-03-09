Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,678 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

