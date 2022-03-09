UBS Group AG Acquires 242,439 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 620.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stem were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,237,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of STEM opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,800 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.