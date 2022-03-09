Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $5,253,591.36 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $5,783,827.85.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

NET opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.