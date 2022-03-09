UBS Group AG Buys 15,794 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $149.82 and a one year high of $176.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01.

