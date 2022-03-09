UBS Group AG Has $6.83 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

