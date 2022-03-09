Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 766 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 327.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 217,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $212.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.47. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

