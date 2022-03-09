Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTNR. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.79 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.